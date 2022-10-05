FM meets with Polish counterpart in Warsaw

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias met with his Polish counterpart, Zbigniew Rau, in Warsaw on Wednesday and discussed the war in Ukraine, relations with Turkey, and reaffirmed the historic Greek-Polish relations. Dendias was in Poland attending the Warsaw Security Forum.

“We had a long discussion about forces of darkness that try to impose a new European order,” the Greek minister said, “not based on common principles and values, such as International Law, but based on force and the threat of the use of force.”

In terms of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Dendias reiterated Greece’s position on the respect of sovereignty of all states and the prohibition of use and threat of use of force and raised the issue of accountability for crimes committed. He made particular reference to Ukrainian cities with long historical ties to Greece such as Mariupol and Odessa.

“We would like to help so as to ensure that the historic city centre of Odessa is inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, to create a cultural protection shield over it,” he said.

During his meeting he briefed Rau of developments with Turkey, and of the neighboring country’s aggressive rhetoric.

“Greece is not going to be deterred” or drag itself into a contest of words, he asserted, adding that “we are content to see that the European Union, the US, Germany and our Egyptian friends have come out publicly to denounce Turkish practices.”

Dendias also discussed migration and enhancing bilateral issues with his Polish counterpart, and invited Rau to visit Greece after Poland completes its chairmanship of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE). [AMNA]