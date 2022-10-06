NEWS

US aircraft carrier sails into Cretan naval base

The USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier.

The USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier arrived to the US Naval Base at Souda Bay, Crete, on Thursday.

The ship, anchored at the US facilities at Marathi, is the tenth and final Nimitz-class supercarrier of the United States Navy and was commissioned on January 2009. Her top speed exceeds 30 knots; powered with two nuclear reactors, she can operate for more than 20 years without refueling.

It has a crew of 3,500 and an additional 2,500 in support of the aircraft it carries, as it is capable of hosting 85 fighter jets, electronic warfare aircraft, flying radars as well as helicopters.

It will remain in Crete until October 10.

