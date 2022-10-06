Dendias, German ambassador discuss Libya, East Med developments

Developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and Libya were the focus of talks Thursday between Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and German Ambassador Ernst Reichel, according to a tweet by Greece’s top diplomat.

He did not mention more details about the meeting.

On Wednesday, German Foreign Finistry spokesperson Christopher Burger said Greece ςασ “not bound” by any agreement that is made by two other parties at its expense, commenting on a memorandum on fossil-fuel exploration signed by Turkey and Libya’s Tripoli government on October 3.