Shipwreck tragedies underscore need for enhanced safe pathways, say UNHCR, IOM

A local resident stands on a cliff as bodies of migrants are seen next floating debris after a sailboat carrying migrants smashed into rocks and sank off the island of Kythira, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. [Thanassis Stavrakis/AP Photo]

The latest shipwreck tragedies in Greek seas underscore the need for enhanced safe pathways, the UN Refugee Agency and the International Organization for Migration said in a joint statement on Thursday.

At least 18 people, most of them women, died when their vessel sank off the island of Lesvos early on Thursday, in the second maritime disaster involving migrants in the Aegean Sea in under a day. Twelve people are believed to be missing. One Wednesday, authorities rescued 80 migrants – among them 18 minors – whose boat sank in stormy waters near the island of Kythira off the Peloponnese. The bodies of at least four migrants were seen amid floating debris from the yacht while a search continues for as many as 11 still believed to be missing.

“These latest tragedies are painful reminders that more needs to be done to prevent people fleeing persecution and war from entrusting their lives to unscrupulous smugglers. International and regional cooperation is needed to ensure people have access to asylum and safe pathways”, said Maria Clara Martin, UNHCR Representative in Greece.

“Today we have witnessed another two tragedies in the Mediterranean. People desperate for safety and better lives are risking everything in fatal journeys”, said Gianluca Rocco, Chief of IOM Mission in Greece. “This reiterates the need to intensify international cooperation to save lives and improve rights-based pathways for safe and regular migration,” he added.

The two organizations expressed their gratitude and appreciation to all those involved in the rescue operations amid very adverse conditions as well as to the local people who generously provided food, clothes and hygiene items to the survivors on Kythira.

They said they are in contact with the authorities and stand ready to provide further support.

The statement from the two organizations said that to date this year, there have been some 7,000 sea arrivals in Greece, with the main nationalities being Palestinians, Afghans and Somalis.

Before this week’s sinkings, “237 people have been recorded dead or missing in their attempt to cross the Eastern Mediterranean route [this year], according to IOM’s missing migrants project, while the total number of dead or missing in the Mediterranean sea for the same period of time is 1,522,” the statement said.