NEWS

Heated exchange between Mitsotakis and Erdogan in Prague

Heated exchange between Mitsotakis and Erdogan in Prague
[InTime News]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a heated exchange during a dinner for the leaders attending the first meeting of the European Political Community on Thursday.

According to information, during his speech the Turkish leader is reported to have attacked Greece and stating that Athens is raising tension in the region with provocative actions.

The same sources state that the prime minister immediately responded that Turkey must stop questioning the sovereignty of Greece’s Aegean islands.

He also called on Erdogan to refrain from further provocations and said that there should be communication and dialogue without extreme rhetoric, like responsible leaders should do.

Diplomacy Turkey

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Turkey appoints new ambassador to Israel as ties warm
NEWS

Turkey appoints new ambassador to Israel as ties warm

Erciyes appointed new Turkish ambassador to Greece
NEWS

Erciyes appointed new Turkish ambassador to Greece

Greece crafts response to Turkish moves
NEWS

Greece crafts response to Turkish moves

State Department: Provisional Libyan government should not be signing new agreements
NEWS

State Department: Provisional Libyan government should not be signing new agreements

Turkey trying to ‘fabricate a reality’ with ‘illegal’ Libya deal
NEWS

Turkey trying to ‘fabricate a reality’ with ‘illegal’ Libya deal

Ankara ratchets up tension via Libya
NEWS

Ankara ratchets up tension via Libya