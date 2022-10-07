Twenty-two migrants drown, more missing

Bodies of migrants are seen next floating debris after a sailboat carrying migrants smashed into rocks and sank off the island of Kythira, southern Greece, Thursday. [AP]

At least 22 migrants drowned in rough seas off the coasts of two Greek islands far apart from each other late Wednesday and early Thursday.

A search and rescue operation was still ongoing late Thursday.

Rescuers retrieved 18 bodies overnight off the Aegean island of Lesvos, close to the Turkish coast: Sixteen of the victims are women, “20 years and upward” according to an official, all African, likely Somali, authorities said. A man and a boy were recovered after a dinghy carrying about 40 people sank shortly after midnight Wednesday; 10 women were rescued overnight and police officers found 11 women and four men on land during the day.

A few hours earlier, on Wednesday night, a sailboat that had left Turkey two days ago crashed into rocky cliffs on the island of Kythera, off the southeast coast of southern Greece’s Peloponnese peninsula about 20 minutes after someone called 112, the Europe-wide emergency number. At the time, winds between 90-100 kilometers per hour were blowing. The sailboat sank within five minutes, authorities said.

“All the residents here went down to the harbor to try and help,” Martha Stathaki, a local resident, told The Associated Press.

“We could see the boat smashing against the rocks and people climbing up those rocks to try and save themselves. It was an unbelievable sight.”

Kythera is some 400 kilometers (250 miles) west of Turkey and on a route often used by smugglers to bypass Greece and head directly to Italy.

Four people were found dead and another 80, 18 of them minors, were rescued, pulled with ropes over up the 15-20 meter-high cliffs. The rescued migrants were from Afghanistan, Iran and Iraq.

Another 11 to 15 people are still missing.

“I would like to express my deep sorrow for the tragic loss of life… despite the heroic efforts of the Hellenic Coast Guard,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said from Prague, where he was attending a meeting of 44 European nations.

“I think this is a time to really cooperate much more substantially in order to avoid these types of incidents occurring in the future and to completely eradicate the smugglers who prey upon innocent people… who try to reach the European continent in vessels which are clearly not seaworthy,” Mitsotakis added.