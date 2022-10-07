NEWS

Erdogan says nothing to discuss with Greece

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday there was nothing worth discussing with Greece at the moment and, at the inaugural meeting of the European Political Community, he accused Athens of basing its policies on “lies.”

“They are not where they are supposed to be,” Erdogan told a press conference in Prague. “Their entire policy is based on lies, they are not honest. We have nothing to discuss with Greece.”

Erdogan said Athens understood Ankara’s message when Turkish officials have said “we may suddenly arrive one night” – a comment that Greek and some other Western officials have condemned as a threat to a neighboring state. [Reuters]

