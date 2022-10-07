NEWS

Sakellaropoulou: Mediterranean should be ‘sea of peace and prosperity’

[InTIme News]

“The Mediterranean should be a sea of peace and prosperity and not a field to instrumentalize the human pain from Turkey,” President Katerina Sakellaropoulou told her Maltese counterpart, George Vella, on Friday in the Maltese capital, Valleta.

Speaking after the conclusion of the 17th Arraiolos meeting, an informal group of EU presidents, Sakellaropoulou said the two recent deadly migrant shipwrecks in the Aegean underlined the need for common European action in order to tackle the human trafficking rings and prevent, as much as possible, similar tragic incidents in the future.

She also briefed Vella on the Turkish government’s attempts to escalate tension with Greece through inflammatory rhetoric and provocative revisionism.

Finally, the two presidents expressed their shared will for the deepening of the already excellent relations between Greece and Malta and referred to the serious challenges that Europe is facing following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. [AMNA]

