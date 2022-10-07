NEWS

Mitsotakis overheard discussing exchange with Erdogan

Mitsotakis overheard discussing exchange with Erdogan
[InTime News]

Footage has emerged showing Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis saying he “stood up and said to Erdogan … in your face,” after the Turkish president’s comments about Greece at a dinner for the leaders attending the first meeting of the European Political Community on Thursday.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was among the group of people Mitsotakis was talking to in the short clip, which was shared on Twitter by Channel 4 journalist Georg von Harrach.

Speaking during a dinner for the leaders of the new club of nations late Thursday, Erdogan criticized European Union policy on Turkey, while launching an attack on Greece.

Mitsotakis immediately responded that Turkey must stop questioning the sovereignty of Greece’s Aegean islands, Greek sources said.

Turkey Diplomacy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Athens urges Ankara to return to talks to resolve differences
NEWS

Athens urges Ankara to return to talks to resolve differences

Erdogan and Putin discuss improving ties, ending Ukraine war
NEWS

Erdogan and Putin discuss improving ties, ending Ukraine war

PM says Greece open to dialogue with Turkey, despite provocations
NEWS

PM says Greece open to dialogue with Turkey, despite provocations

Leaders of Turkey, Armenia hold face-to-face meeting
NEWS

Leaders of Turkey, Armenia hold face-to-face meeting

Turkey suggests Sweden, Finland can join NATO separately
NEWS

Turkey suggests Sweden, Finland can join NATO separately

Erdogan even more ‘isolated’ after Prague, say Greek diplomatic sources
NEWS

Erdogan even more ‘isolated’ after Prague, say Greek diplomatic sources