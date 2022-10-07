Mitsotakis overheard discussing exchange with Erdogan

Footage has emerged showing Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis saying he “stood up and said to Erdogan … in your face,” after the Turkish president’s comments about Greece at a dinner for the leaders attending the first meeting of the European Political Community on Thursday.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was among the group of people Mitsotakis was talking to in the short clip, which was shared on Twitter by Channel 4 journalist Georg von Harrach.

Greek PM @kmitsotakis overheard this morning after reports of a stormy exchange with Turkish President at European Political Community #EPC “Stood up and said to Erdogan…in your face” pic.twitter.com/FXTO27KenV — Georg von Harrach (@georgvh) October 7, 2022

Speaking during a dinner for the leaders of the new club of nations late Thursday, Erdogan criticized European Union policy on Turkey, while launching an attack on Greece.

Mitsotakis immediately responded that Turkey must stop questioning the sovereignty of Greece’s Aegean islands, Greek sources said.