Central Athens traffic restrictions to return on Oct 10

A measure aimed at reducing traffic in downtown Athens, by which cars with license plates ending in an odd number can enter the city center on odd days of the month and those with even numbers on even days, is set come back into effect on Monday, October 10.

The so-called “Athens ring” (daktylios), which was suspended over the summer, will be in force from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays.

The restrictions do not apply to low-emission vehicles. However, the owners of electric, natural gas, autogas and hybrid vehicles, as well as and Euro 6 diesel cars that emit no more than 120g/km of carbon dioxide, must apply for a special exemption permit via a dedicated website, daktylios.gov.gr.

Holders of exemptions from last year have up to 10 days to renew them, the Citizen Protection Ministry said. [AMNA]

