NEWS

Crete man arrested and fine for using shock collar on dog

Police in Crete have arrested a 67-year-old man and slapped him with a fine of 15,600 euros for torturing his dog with an electric shock collar and other violations concerning the safety and welfare of his pet. 

According to a police announcement on Saturday, the man was identified from a video screened by a news station earlier in the week, in which he is seen boasting of the collar’s “efficiency” to an acquaintance as the dog is heard yelping in pain. 

The fine also related to the fact that the 67-year-old did not have his dog tagged with an electronic chip or a medical booklet with its history of veterinary care and vaccinations.

Crime Animal Rights

