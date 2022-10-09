Thessaloniki stores cutting back on hours to save energy

People are seen shopping at the Kapani Market in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, on Wednesday. Inflation has pushed up the prices of almost all basic commodities, putting a strain on households and businesses. [InTime News]

Retail stores in Thessaloniki have the option of closing shop earlier and saving energy starting on Monday.

Seeking to offset the impact of soaring electricity and natural gas prices, the initiative introduced by the city’s chamber of commerce expects to reduce business’ energy costs by an estimated 5-7.5% per day by trimming daily operating times by a couple of hours.

Under the scheme, shops have the option of opening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

According to reports, chambers in other parts of the country are also mulling a similar reduction in operating hours, though not, apparently, in Athens.