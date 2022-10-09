NEWS

Thessaloniki stores cutting back on hours to save energy

Thessaloniki stores cutting back on hours to save energy
People are seen shopping at the Kapani Market in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, on Wednesday. Inflation has pushed up the prices of almost all basic commodities, putting a strain on households and businesses. [InTime News]

Retail stores in Thessaloniki have the option of closing shop earlier and saving energy starting on Monday. 

Seeking to offset the impact of soaring electricity and natural gas prices, the initiative introduced by the city’s chamber of commerce expects to reduce business’ energy costs by an estimated 5-7.5% per day by trimming daily operating times by a couple of hours. 

Under the scheme, shops have the option of opening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. 

According to reports, chambers in other parts of the country are also mulling a similar reduction in operating hours, though not, apparently, in Athens.

Energy Shopping

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Platform for subsidies for new fridges, air conditioners opens
NEWS

Platform for subsidies for new fridges, air conditioners opens

Cyprus in renewed push to extract natural gas as shortages loom in EU
NEWS

Cyprus in renewed push to extract natural gas as shortages loom in EU

EU leaders struggle to bridge gas price cap divide
NEWS

EU leaders struggle to bridge gas price cap divide

PM says EU needs to counter gas market manipulation
NEWS

PM says EU needs to counter gas market manipulation

EU countries draft plan for ‘gas price corridor’
NEWS

EU countries draft plan for ‘gas price corridor’

Erdogan, Mitsotakis unlikely to meet in Prague
NEWS

Erdogan, Mitsotakis unlikely to meet in Prague