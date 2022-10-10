New ferry service being launched between Thessaloniki, Izmir

Levante Ferries on Monday is launching the first-ever service between the northern Greek port city of Thessaloniki and the seaside town of Izmir in western Turkey.

The Smyrna di Levante ferry will be setting sail on its maiden voyage from Thessaloniki at 5 p.m.

The trip is expected to last 14 hours, with services to Izmir every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and from Izmir to Thessaloniki every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

The ferry has a capacity for 948 passengers, 300 cars and 55 trucks.

Fares start at 81 euros for a seat in the lounge or on deck, with a 10% discount for return tickets.