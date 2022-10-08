NEWS

Supreme Court prosecutor seeks probe of acquittals in Siemens case

Supreme Court prosecutor Isidoros Dogiakos has called for a probe into the circumstances that led to the acquittal last week of all 20 defendants in the Siemens cash-for-contracts scandal which first surfaced in the late 1990s. 

The ruling by a five-member court of appeals in Athens overturned a lower court decision from 2019, which had handed multi-year jail sentences to all suspects. 

More specifically, Dogiakos has ordered an investigation into the circumstances that allowed the statute of limitations to expire, as well as into possible changes inserted into the Greek criminal code after 2019 that could have impacted the ruling.

