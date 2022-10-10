EuroAsia Interconnector works to be inaugurated in Nicosia on Friday

The start of work on the EuroAsia Interconnector’s Cyprus-Crete segment will be marked by a ceremony that will be held at the Presidential Mansion at Nicosia, at 19:00 on Friday.

The ceremony will be attended by President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades, Cypriot Minister of Energy, Commerce & Industry Natasa Pilidou, Greek Energy & Environment Minister Kostas Skrekas, and EU Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson.

The EuroAsia Interconnector will connect the Greek, Cypriot and Israeli power grids via the world’s longest submarine power cable. [AMNA]