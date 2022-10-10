NEWS

EuroAsia Interconnector works to be inaugurated in Nicosia on Friday

EuroAsia Interconnector works to be inaugurated in Nicosia on Friday

The start of work on the EuroAsia Interconnector’s Cyprus-Crete segment will be marked by a ceremony that will be held at the Presidential Mansion at Nicosia, at 19:00 on Friday.

The ceremony will be attended by President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades, Cypriot Minister of Energy, Commerce & Industry Natasa Pilidou, Greek Energy & Environment Minister Kostas Skrekas, and EU Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson.

The EuroAsia Interconnector will connect the Greek, Cypriot and Israeli power grids via the world’s longest submarine power cable. [AMNA]

Energy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Renewables fully cover power demand for first time on record
NEWS

Renewables fully cover power demand for first time on record

Thessaloniki stores cutting back on hours to save energy
NEWS

Thessaloniki stores cutting back on hours to save energy

Cyprus in renewed push to extract natural gas as shortages loom in EU
NEWS

Cyprus in renewed push to extract natural gas as shortages loom in EU

EU leaders struggle to bridge gas price cap divide
NEWS

EU leaders struggle to bridge gas price cap divide

PM says EU needs to counter gas market manipulation
NEWS

PM says EU needs to counter gas market manipulation

EU countries draft plan for ‘gas price corridor’
NEWS

EU countries draft plan for ‘gas price corridor’