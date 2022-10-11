NEWS

Greece must ‘come to its senses,’ says high-ranking Turkish official

[AP]

Greece needs to “come to its senses” and stop “testing Turkey,” the deputy chairman of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) said on Monday.

“Do not try to test Turkey. Do not take steps by trusting others. If you do, you will pay the price,” Numan Kurtulmus said in an interview with CNN Turk.

“Unfortunately, we see that dozens of bases have been established recently, from under our noses to the Alexandroupoli region. When you ask, they say they will use these bases against Russia. These are steps that increase the tension in the Aegean and the Mediterranean. Greece must come to its senses. We are for peace, we want to solve the problems in our region. Don’t be swayed by anyone. We never compromise our national interests,” he added.

Turkey

