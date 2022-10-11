Police release names and photos of alleged child rapists

Police have named and released a photograph of the 53-year-old shopkeeper accused of repeatedly raping and pimping out a 12-year-old girl.

The man, identified as Ilias Michos, born on December 30, 1969, in Agrinio, also faces the charges of human trafficking and illegal weapons possession.

Michos allegedly raped the girl several times between April and August and also arranged for 213 men, whom he met online, to sexually abuse her.

A 43-year-old man, believed to be one of those 213 men, also stands accused of raping the girl.

He was named as Ioannis Sofianidis, born on January 2, 1980, in Nikea, Piraeus.

Police, who issued the men’s details with the permission of a prosecutor, have asked anyone with information on the accused to telephone 210-647.6370 or 210-641.1111.