Prosecutor to investigate GD lawyer’s Nazi salute

The head of the Athens’ Prosecutor’s Office, Antonis Eleftherianos, ordered on Thursday a preliminary inquiry into the Nazi salute performed by a lawyer defending a former member of neo-Nazi criminal organization Golden Dawn (GD) last week.

Konstantinos Plevris, who is the defense lawyer for Yiannis Lagos, an MEP and convicted member of GD, caused uproar after giving a Nazi salute in front of judges at an appeal hearing by dozens of people, including Lagos.

The investigation is based on the provisions of the anti-racist law and has already been assigned to the prosecutor handling racist crimes, Maria Karamanoli.

Lawyers present in the courtroom will be called to testify to clarify the circumstances surrounding the incident.

On Tuesday, Plevris son and Health Minister, Thanos Plevris, condemned his father. “There were two terrifying missteps, here, which made me shudder: the first is that the salute took place in a courtroom; and the second … is that the salute took place before a mother, Magda Fyssa, whose son was murdered by a neo-Nazi,” he told to Skai TV.