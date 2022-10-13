MPs to discuss Androulakis wiretapping report next week

The majority report of a parliamentary committee of inquiry into the wiretapping of the mobile phone PASOK-Movement for Change leader Nikos Androulakis was presented to Parliament Speaker Konstantinos Tassoulas on Thursday.

The final report will be discussed by MPs on October 21.

The committee was set up following a proposal from PASOK-Movement for Change and included representatives of all parties in Parliament. It had a month to come up with a report.

As reported, each party will submit its own findings on the tapping of Androulakis’ cellphone.

A large part of the investigation was cloaked in secrecy and some of its crucial aspects have not been revealed. But they might be in the ensuing Parliamentary debate, which will be an open session.

The majority of the ruling New Democracy party has concluded that the tapping of Androulakis’ cellphone was legal, based on a request by the Director of the National Intelligence Agency (EYP) and approved by a prosecutor.

Some parties have tabled individual reports and have published summaries of them. [AMNA]