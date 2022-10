The Greek government’s plan provides for hosting Northern Europeans, mainly pensioners, in Greek hotels this winter, motivated by the much lower heating costs, thanks to the milder climate in the country, and secondarily by the lower cost of living in general in Greece.

Wine producers, breweries, olive presses and cheese producers will be allowed expand tour services and provide short-term accommodation and food on their premises under a Tourism Ministry amendment tabled on Thursday.

As Deputy Tourism Minister Sofia Zacharaki told MPs, the amendment seeks to open the agrotourism field to more options, creativity and investments. [AMNA]