investigation into alleged rape in Athens police station

The police internal affairs unit has launched an investigation into allegations by a woman that she was raped by two police officers in a central Athens police station.

The 19-year-old woman alleges that two DIAS motorcycle squad officers raped her in Omonia police station in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The woman is expected to be examined by a doctor and a psychologist.

The two police officers, who have not been arrested, are understood to have denied the allegations. They say the woman appeared alone at the station and made an appointment to meet with one of the officers after his shift.

Security footage is being examined as part of the investigation.

In a social media post, Citizen Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos called for a swift and comprehensive clarification of the case.