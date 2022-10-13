NEWS

New ferry service with Cyprus

A new roll on/roll off (Ro-Ro) service linking Greece with Cyprus was inaugurated on October 1, the Lavrio Port Authority said on Thursday.

SBS Lines Cyprus’ two Ro-Ros, “Cenk T” and “Cenk G”, will run between the ports of Lavrio, Thessaloniki and Limassol. One ship will sail from Limassol to Lavrio and Thessaloniki on Thursdays, while the other will sail from Thessaloniki to Lavrio and Limassol on Saturdays.

Port Authority Managing Director Georgios Vakondios said that the growth of the international Ro-Ro sector is a priority for the port of Lavrio and that more agreements are in the works. [AMNA]

