Thousands of engineering students left in limbo

Some 15,000 engineering students at former technical colleges (TEI) are at risk of not qualifying to practice their chosen profession after graduation due to a discrepancy in standards with engineering schools at polytechnic universities.

Kathimerini understands that a special committee of government and other officials has been convened to assess whether the 19 departments in question meet the criteria needed for their degrees to be recognized by the Technical Chamber of Greece.

These are departments at TEIs that were merged and elevated to university status by the previous government, without this necessarily meaning changes to their programs that brought them up to university standards.

Those that do not pass muster will be given additional time to introduce the criteria needed for their graduates to register with the chamber and get their licenses to practice.