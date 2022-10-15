Ninety-two naked migrants rescued at Evros river

Greek border guards and officers of EU border agency Frontex rescued 92 unclothed migrants from the banks of the river Evros, on the northeastern border with Turkey on Friday, the Citizen Protection Ministry said on Saturday.

The migrants “had been abandoned completely naked and without any equipment,” the ministry said. After they were rescued, they told the officers of the Border Guard Department they had been transported to Evros by Turkish authorities in three vehicles, where they boarded plastic boats to cross over to the Greek side.

“Turkey continues to openly instrumentalist migrants, violate human rights, violate International Law,” the ministry said. “While Greece is effectively protecting its borders, showing respect for human life, Turkey continues to ignore not only International Law, but also basic human behavior.”