Child rape case highlights shortcomings

The sexual abuse case involving a 12-year-old in Athens and her mother accused of pimping has sparked a public debate in Greece over shortcomings regarding child abuse.

In a recent survey of children aged 11, 13 and 16 (BECAN Epidemiological Study), 76.37% said they had experienced abuse and 15.84% had experienced sexual abuse.

“School is where children are socialized, where they spend most of their day. The legal framework on domestic violence puts teachers at the center of the process to protect the child,” clinical psychologist Tinia Apergi told Kathimerini.

Testimonies from teachers and evidence from social agencies show that teachers are hesitant while psychologists and social workers are insufficient.

“The law is clear,” said Elektra Koutsoukou, a lawyer with a doctorate in children’s rights and associate of the ELIZA Society against Child Abuse. She added that when teachers are informed of domestic violence against a pupil, they must immediately inform the director of the school, who in turn must report the offense to the competent public prosecutor or the nearest police authority.

When there are worrying signs, the first step is to inform the parents. However, sometimes parents are the cause of the problem. And for a psychologist to see the child, parental approval is needed.

Education Ministry data show there are 2,996 psychologists and social workers for 13,201 general education schools.