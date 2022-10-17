NEWS

Child rape case highlights shortcomings

Child rape case highlights shortcomings
[Shutterstock]

The sexual abuse case involving a 12-year-old in Athens and her mother accused of pimping has sparked a public debate in Greece over shortcomings regarding child abuse. 

In a recent survey of children aged 11, 13 and 16 (BECAN Epidemiological Study), 76.37% said they had experienced abuse and 15.84% had experienced sexual abuse.

“School is where children are socialized, where they spend most of their day. The legal framework on domestic violence puts teachers at the center of the process to protect the child,” clinical psychologist Tinia Apergi told Kathimerini.

Testimonies from teachers and evidence from social agencies show that teachers are hesitant while psychologists and social workers are insufficient. 

“The law is clear,” said Elektra Koutsoukou, a lawyer with a doctorate in children’s rights and associate of the ELIZA Society against Child Abuse. She added that when teachers are informed of domestic violence against a pupil, they must immediately inform the director of the school, who in turn must report the offense to the competent public prosecutor or the nearest police authority. 

When there are worrying signs, the first step is to inform the parents. However, sometimes parents are the cause of the problem. And for a psychologist to see the child, parental approval is needed.

Education Ministry data show there are 2,996 psychologists and social workers for 13,201 general education schools.

Crime Child Society

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Second group of Ukrainian children arrive for summer camp holiday
NEWS

Second group of Ukrainian children arrive for summer camp holiday

Girl, 8, dies from heatstroke in car
NEWS

Girl, 8, dies from heatstroke in car

Gov’t sets up online medical supervision for children
NEWS

Gov’t sets up online medical supervision for children

Names and baptisms can now be declared online
NEWS

Names and baptisms can now be declared online

Investigation into claims physiotherapist struck child with autism
NEWS

Investigation into claims physiotherapist struck child with autism

200 emergency reception places for unaccompanied children to be created
NEWS

200 emergency reception places for unaccompanied children to be created