Nothing can get through our border with Turkey says Citizen Protection Minister

Turkey must be asked to provide explanations regarding its handling of migration following the “truly shocking” incident involving 92 migrants left stark naked at the Evros border, Citizen Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos stressed on Sunday, speaking on the morning news program “Kalimera” on Skai television.

“It is an inhuman picture, a barbarous behavior that evokes the middle ages, not the 21st century,” Theodorikakos said.

According to the minister, most of the 92 irregular migrants involved were Afghans, in addition to some Syrians. They told Frontex border agency officers that they were taken to Evros in three Turkish gendarmerie (Jandarma) vehicles.

“There is a daily threat in Evros, through the barbaric weaponization of irregular migrants by Turkey, which systematically creates problems all along the length of the river,” Theodorikakos said, underlining that Greece has been made stronger militarily in the last 3.5 years, has greatly upgraded and enhanced its strategic collaborations, especially its relations with the United States and France.

“Here there is a people that are absolutely united, who do not accept any discussion that concerns sovereign rights. The Turks are well aware of this and that there is total vigilance and complete readiness to deal with any incident, any conditions,” the minister said, stressing that Greek forces were on alert and nothing can get through Greece’s border with Turkey.

Theodorikakos also commented on the case concerning the 12-year-old rape victim in Kolonos, emphasizing that everything will be fully investigated and the guilty parties brought to justice.

Regarding the two officers arrested on a charge of raping a 19-year-old at Omonia police station, he said they will also face justice and immediate dismissal from the police force if found guilty. [AMNA]