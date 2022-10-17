Dendias to raise Turkish-Libyan ‘null and void’ memorandum at FAC meeting

Arriving for the Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg on Monday, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said that he welcomed a discussion on Ukraine as hoped to be able to visit Kyiv on Tuesday.

He also announced that he intends to brief his EU counterparts on the “illegal, null and void” agreement between Turkey and the “Tripoli government” on the exploitation of maritime zones and their resources, which he said created additional dangers for stability and security in the Mediterranean.

“We will have the opportunity today at the Council to have a new discussion on the situation that has arisen in Ukraine during this phase of dealing with the Russian invasion. For me this is exceptionally important, as I hope to be able to visit Kyiv tomorrow,” Dendias said.

The FAC is meeting on Monday with the Russian attack on Ukraine as the main topic, while the ministers will also exchange view on current international and regional developments, among others in Lebanon.

“We will talk about the agreement between Israel and Lebanon, an agreement that concerns maritime zones and is exceptionally important as yet another successful example of a peaceful resolution of differences in the Mediterranean,” Dendias said. [AMNA]