Police officers accused of rape released on bail

Two police officers charged with the rape of a 19-year-old woman in the basement of Omonia police station last week have been released on bail by the investigating magistrate and prosecutor dealing with the case.

The two defendants, aged 24 and 27, are banned from leaving the country and must present themselves at a police station once a month.

The two men, members of the DIAS motorcycle squad, were arrested by the police’s internal affairs unit on Friday morning.

Both deny raping the 19-year-old, insisting that sexual intercourse took place but with her consent.