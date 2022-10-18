NEWS

Mother of pimped girl remanded in custody

The investigator and prosecutor in the case involving the 12-year-old girl that was sexually abused and pimped in Athens by 53-year-old Ilias Michos ordered the remand of her 37-year-old mother due to “overwhelming” evidence pointing to her participation in a crime that has shocked the nation.

The mother, who was arrested last Wednesday, has denied the charge but reportedly failed to convince the court. 

The evidence against her includes payments made to her account by “clients” who sought to have sex with the minor and the fact that the child was away from home for hours, so that she could keep the appointments, which Michos booked through a special application on the Internet with various men.

According to reports, the child also sent messages to Michos instructing him to give “the money to my mother.”

​​​​​​The sexual exploitation and abuse occurred between April and August.

Crime

