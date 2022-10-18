Authorities report 55,242 cases of Covid-19 for the week of October 10-16

Greek health authorities announced 55,242 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday for the days between October 10 and October 16. The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also reported a total of 107 deaths over the period and stated that at the end of the week there a total of 74 intubated patients being treated in Intensive Care Units.

The total number of confirmed cases in Greece since the start of the pandemic has reached 5,081,981, resulting in a total of 33,426 virus-related deaths.