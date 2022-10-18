FM Dendias heads to Kyiv

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias was set to fly to Kyiv on Tuesday evening for discussions with his Ukrainian colleague Dmytro Kuleba and other top officials, according to a Foreign Ministry press release.

It is Dendias’ third visit to Ukraine since the Russian invasion, having already traveled twice to Odessa.

According to the same statement, Dendias is anticipated to reiterate that Greece supports the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all countries and rejects revisionism from wherever it arises.