Dendias arrives in Kyiv for talks

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias is in Kyiv for talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Speaking to Greek reporters after arriving in the Ukrainian capital by train from Poland Wednesday morning, Dendias said he was “glad” to be visiting Ukraine, adding he would make further comments after his meetings.

It is Dendias’ third visit to Ukraine since the Russian invasion, having already traveled twice to Odessa.

According to a statement by the Greek Foreign Ministry Tuesday, Dendias is anticipated to reiterate that Greece supports the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all countries and rejects revisionism from wherever it arises.