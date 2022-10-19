NEWS

Dendias arrives in Kyiv for talks

Dendias arrives in Kyiv for talks

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias is in Kyiv for talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Speaking to Greek reporters after arriving in the Ukrainian capital by train from Poland Wednesday morning, Dendias said he was “glad” to be visiting Ukraine, adding he would make further comments after his meetings.

It is Dendias’ third visit to Ukraine since the Russian invasion, having already traveled twice to Odessa. 

According to a statement by the Greek Foreign Ministry Tuesday, Dendias is anticipated to reiterate that Greece supports the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all countries and rejects revisionism from wherever it arises.

Diplomacy Ukraine

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
FM Dendias heads to Kyiv
NEWS

FM Dendias heads to Kyiv

Greece reiterates call on citizens to leave Ukraine, avoid trips to country
NEWS

Greece reiterates call on citizens to leave Ukraine, avoid trips to country

Foreign Ministry condemns Russian missile attacks
NEWS

Foreign Ministry condemns Russian missile attacks

Foreign Ministry condemns Russian annexation of Ukrainian territory
NEWS

Foreign Ministry condemns Russian annexation of Ukrainian territory

Greece condemns Russian rocket attack on humanitarian convoy
NEWS

Greece condemns Russian rocket attack on humanitarian convoy

Greece reaffirms solidarity with Ukraine in message for Ukraine Independence Day
NEWS

Greece reaffirms solidarity with Ukraine in message for Ukraine Independence Day