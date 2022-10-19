Dendias holds talks at Greek embassy in Kyiv

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias started his visit in Kyiv Wednesday with a visit at the Greek Embassy where he met with the co-chair of the Greek-Ukrainian friendship group of the Ukrainian parliament Tetiana Plachkova, Rector of Mariupol State University Mykola Trofymenko and Cyprus Embassy Deputy Chief of Mission Lina Themistokleous.

Talks focused on parliamentary diplomacy, Greek-Ukrainian relations, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the European Union, academic issues and the Greek community in Ukraine, the Foreign Ministry said on Twitter.

Dendias strongly condemned revisionism and also thanked Themistokleous for her contribution in the evacuation operations from Ukraine, which included Greek citizens and members of the diaspora. [AMNA]