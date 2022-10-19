NEWS

Dendias holds talks at Greek embassy in Kyiv

Dendias holds talks at Greek embassy in Kyiv

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias started his visit in Kyiv Wednesday with a visit at the Greek Embassy where he met with the co-chair of the Greek-Ukrainian friendship group of the Ukrainian parliament Tetiana Plachkova, Rector of Mariupol State University Mykola Trofymenko and Cyprus Embassy Deputy Chief of Mission Lina Themistokleous.

Talks focused on parliamentary diplomacy, Greek-Ukrainian relations, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the European Union, academic issues and the Greek community in Ukraine, the Foreign Ministry said on Twitter.

Dendias strongly condemned revisionism and also thanked Themistokleous for her contribution in the evacuation operations from Ukraine, which included Greek citizens and members of the diaspora. [AMNA]

Diplomacy Ukraine

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Dendias arrives in Kyiv for talks
NEWS

Dendias arrives in Kyiv for talks

FM Dendias heads to Kyiv
NEWS

FM Dendias heads to Kyiv

Greece reiterates call on citizens to leave Ukraine, avoid trips to country
NEWS

Greece reiterates call on citizens to leave Ukraine, avoid trips to country

Foreign Ministry condemns Russian missile attacks
NEWS

Foreign Ministry condemns Russian missile attacks

Foreign Ministry condemns Russian annexation of Ukrainian territory
NEWS

Foreign Ministry condemns Russian annexation of Ukrainian territory

Greece condemns Russian rocket attack on humanitarian convoy
NEWS

Greece condemns Russian rocket attack on humanitarian convoy