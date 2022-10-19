NEWS KYIV VISIT

Dendias pays tribute to fallen soldiers in Ukraine

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias paid tribute to the Ukrainian soldiers who died fighting Russia’s invasion, laying flowers at the Memory Wall of the Fallen Defenders in capital Kyiv on Wednesday. 

According to reports, Dendias and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kulebo hid in a shelter as air raid sirens sounded in the city. 

The Greek minister, who arrived by train from Poland Wednesday morning, is expected to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later in the day.

