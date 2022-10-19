Dendias pays tribute to fallen soldiers in Ukraine

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias paid tribute to the Ukrainian soldiers who died fighting Russia’s invasion, laying flowers at the Memory Wall of the Fallen Defenders in capital Kyiv on Wednesday.

According to reports, Dendias and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kulebo hid in a shelter as air raid sirens sounded in the city.

The Greek minister, who arrived by train from Poland Wednesday morning, is expected to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later in the day.

In #Kyiv along with #Ukraine counterpart @DmytroKuleba, FM @NikosDendias laid flowers at the Memory Wall of fallen defenders of #Ukraine, paying tribute to those who lost their lives fighting for 🇺🇦 sovereignty and independence pic.twitter.com/ilJLAhLds9 — Υπουργείο Εξωτερικών (@GreeceMFA) October 19, 2022