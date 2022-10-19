NEWS

Dendias tells Zelenskyy Greece fully supports Ukraine’s territorial integrity

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias expressed Greece’s full support for Ukraine in a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Wednesday afternoon.

The Minister stressed that Greece “remains resolute in its unwavering solidarity with Ukraine and fully condemns any attempts at changing borders by revisionist forces.”

Earlier, the minister met with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba to whom he reiterated that Greece will continue to stand by the country and the Greek ethnic minority of the country.

It is Dendias’ third visit to Ukraine since the Russian invasion, having already traveled twice to Odessa.

