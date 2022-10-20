Crete counting cost of weekend floods

More than 50 businesses and dozens of homes were damaged during last Saturday’s deadly flood in the area of Iraklio on the island of Crete, according to the data available so far.

The process of submitting claims from businessmen and citizens continued on Wednesday, as inspections are under way.

The settlement of Agia Pelagia was hardest, hit with two people losing their lives.

According to the deputy regional governor of Iraklio, Nikos Syrigonakis, so far 52 requests have been submitted by businesses operating in the affected areas of the municipalities of Malevizi, Hersonissos and Iraklio.

Local authorities said victims are to receive initial aid of 600 euros and funding of up to 6,000 euros for repairs.