Policeman implicated in systematic rape of 12-year-old

A young policeman serving in the Attica Police Headquarters (GADA), has reportedly been implicated in the case of the 12-year-old girl from the Athens suburb of Kolonos who was raped and pimped to dozens of clients by a 53-year-old man.

More specifically, according to evidence cited by state broadcaster ERT, the policeman appears to have had extensive conversations with her. He is expected to be summoned to provide a written explanation or give a statement.

Earlier, two of the three men arrested on warrants were remanded in custody.