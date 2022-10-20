NEWS

Test Air Force flights planned over Thessaloniki ahead of Ochi Day

Test Air Force flights planned over Thessaloniki ahead of Ochi Day
[Intime News]

Fighter jets of the Greek Air Force will conduct test flights over the wider area of Thessaloniki on Thursday in preparation for the commemoration of the October 28 national holiday.

The overflights are scheduled at 12.30 p.m. and will last for two hours.

Ochi Day, marking Greece’s rejection of an Italian ultimatum and its entry into World War II on October 28, 1940, is a national holiday that is celebrated with military and student parades.

Defense

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Turkey set to increase defense spending
NEWS

Turkey set to increase defense spending

Turkey reportedly tests short-range ballistic missile
NEWS

Turkey reportedly tests short-range ballistic missile

First six German Marder tanks arrive in Greece in swap deal
NEWS

First six German Marder tanks arrive in Greece in swap deal

Ankara struggling to cover lost ground
NEWS

Ankara struggling to cover lost ground

Defense Minister rejects shipment of military vehicles to Ukraine creates gap in Greece’s security
NEWS

Defense Minister rejects shipment of military vehicles to Ukraine creates gap in Greece’s security

Panagiotopoulos to Akar: Talks futile while threats continue
NEWS

Panagiotopoulos to Akar: Talks futile while threats continue