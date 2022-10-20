Test Air Force flights planned over Thessaloniki ahead of Ochi Day

Fighter jets of the Greek Air Force will conduct test flights over the wider area of Thessaloniki on Thursday in preparation for the commemoration of the October 28 national holiday.

The overflights are scheduled at 12.30 p.m. and will last for two hours.

Ochi Day, marking Greece’s rejection of an Italian ultimatum and its entry into World War II on October 28, 1940, is a national holiday that is celebrated with military and student parades.