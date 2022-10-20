Protesters march in Thessaloniki over student’s window fall

Dozens of student union members from the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki were marching in the center of Thessaloniki on Thursday morning to protest the injury of a 19-year-old student who fell from the second floor window of the campus’ law school building.

Holding banners and chanting slogans against the rector and the government, the students protested the lack of teaching staff and the overcrowding of students in the classrooms.

The 19-year-old, who remains in Papanikolaou hospital, fractured his right-hand wrist, where he was fitted with a splint, and his right leg. The accident occurred last Tuesday at approximately 2.30 p.m. during a lecture, eye-witnesses told the local press. Law students, cited by grtimes.gr, said the 19-year-old sat on the windowsill because there were no seats available.

University Rector of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, Professor Nikolaos Papaioannou, called for an immediate investigation into the circumstances surrounding the students fall by the competent services of the university.

Protesters are staging a sit-in at the campus’ Law School, while lectures are held online.