FM rejects revisionism in meeting with Lithuanian counterpart

FM rejects revisionism in meeting with Lithuanian counterpart
Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias met with his Lithuanian counterpart Gabrielius Landsbergis in Athens on Thursday and condemned the emergence of revisionist ideologies in Europe.

“We must stand opposed to any revisionist ideology that seeks to destroy everything the EU stands for”, said Dendias after the meeting.

“Talks focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation and Greek-Lithuanian coordination in the EU and NATO,” stated a release by the Foreign Ministry on social media.

The two also discussed the latest developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, with Dendias briefing Landsbergis on the “illegal” Memorandum of Understanding between the Tripoli government and Turkey.

The ministers also discussed the situation in Ukraine, with Dendias sharing his experiences from his visit in Kyiv during which he was forced to shelter in a bomb refuge.

Dendias also stressed that despite their geographical distance, Greece and Lithuania have much in common as both countries are on the periphery of the European Union and face many of the same challenges and problems.  

