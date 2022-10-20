Turkey asks Russia to construct second nuclear plant, report says

Turkey has asked Russia to construct a second nuclear plant on its territory, Bloomberg reported Thursday quoting anonymous sources.

Bloomberg said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made the request during talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin last week in Kazakhstan.

Russian state-owned nuclear energy company Rosatom said Wednesday that talks are underway on a possible deal to build a new, four-reactor plant in the Black Sea town of Sinop. The company is already building Turkey’s first nuclear plant at Akkuyu, in southern Turkey.

This week, the US reacted negatively to a proposal made by Moscow to turn Turkey into a gas hub for the EU.