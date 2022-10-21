NEWS

F-22 Raptors in Souda Bay for ACE exercise

F-22 Raptors in Souda Bay for ACE exercise

An unspecified number of F-22 Raptor fighter jets from the 90th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron (EFS) arrived in Souda Bay, Crete, Thursday for the purpose of an Agile Combat Employment (ACE) exercise, according to the US Embassy in Athens.
 
The US Air Force conducts ACE exercises on a regular basis. The last ACE exercise conducted from Greece involved F-35 aircraft from RAF Lakenheath airbase in England.
 
ACE exercises are part of routine training for US airmen to operate from different locations with varying levels of capacity and support to strengthen the ability to deploy, survive, operate, and successfully maneuver.
 
“The United States appreciates Greece’s support in hosting these aircraft at Souda Bay for the purposes of this exercise,” the embassy said. 

Defense US

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Fighter sale to Turkey could still hit snags
NEWS

Fighter sale to Turkey could still hit snags

US Senate drops amendments restricting F-16 sale to Turkey
NDAA

US Senate drops amendments restricting F-16 sale to Turkey

Turkey includes US in the frame
NEWS

Turkey includes US in the frame

AHI hails US decision to lift Cyprus arms embargo
DIASPORA

AHI hails US decision to lift Cyprus arms embargo

US stance on F-16s not ‘very becoming,’ says Turkish president
NEWS

US stance on F-16s not ‘very becoming,’ says Turkish president

US Navy interested in Alexandroupoli port
NEWS

US Navy interested in Alexandroupoli port