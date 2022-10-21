F-22 Raptors in Souda Bay for ACE exercise

An unspecified number of F-22 Raptor fighter jets from the 90th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron (EFS) arrived in Souda Bay, Crete, Thursday for the purpose of an Agile Combat Employment (ACE) exercise, according to the US Embassy in Athens.



The US Air Force conducts ACE exercises on a regular basis. The last ACE exercise conducted from Greece involved F-35 aircraft from RAF Lakenheath airbase in England.



ACE exercises are part of routine training for US airmen to operate from different locations with varying levels of capacity and support to strengthen the ability to deploy, survive, operate, and successfully maneuver.



“The United States appreciates Greece’s support in hosting these aircraft at Souda Bay for the purposes of this exercise,” the embassy said.

