NEWS

Erdogan says he sees no obstacles to extend grain export deal

[AP]

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan was quoted on Friday as saying that he sees no obstacles to extending a UN-brokered deal allowing Ukrainian Black Sea grain exports, after discussions with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts.

“There is no obstacle to extending the export deal. I saw this in the talks I held with (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskiy last night and also in the talks I held with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin,” NTV cited Erdogan as telling reporters on his plane returning from a trip to Azerbaijan.

NTV also quoted Erdogan as saying that more than 8 million tonnes of grains and other foods had been exported under the deal signed in July. [Reuters]

Turkey Russia Ukraine Diplomacy

