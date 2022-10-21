NEWS

Not all Turkish rhetoric worth commenting on, says German gov’t spox

[AP]

It is not worth talking “a great deal about every phrase that is uttered” in the context of the Turkish rhetoric aimed at Greece, a German government spokesman said on Friday, adding that neighbours should refrain from making threats or unfriendly statements.

“We always make it clear that we do not consider it right to make threats or unfriendly statements against neighbours. The government makes this clear at every opportunity. The foreign ministry also always makes this clear,” Wolfgang Buchner, the federal government’s deputy spokesperson, said, when asked about the statements made by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan regarding Greece.

But he added: “I do not believe, however, that we should talk a great deal about every phrase that is uttered.”

He was responding to a question on how Chancellor Olaf Scholz view of Erdogan’s recent comments are, which included a threat that Turkey “will come during the night.”

Scholz is due in Athens next Wednesday, Bucher announced, and is expected to meet with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday.

Bilateral and current economic and European issues are on the agenda of the meeting, Bucher said. [AMNA, Ekathimerini]

