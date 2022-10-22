Tayfun launch a ‘message’ to Turkey’s adversaries, says Erdogan

The test-launch of a locally made, short-range ballistic missile over the Black Sea on Tuesday is a “message” to Turkey’s adversaries, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told a conference in Istanbul Friday.

He did not name these countries but Turkish state broadcaster showed a map that depicted Greece as being within range of the Tayfun ballistic missile.

The Tayfun has a range of 561 kilometers. Its predecessor, the Bora missile system, has a range of about 280 kilometers and is already part of the arsenal of the Turkish Armed Forces. The Yildirim ballistic missile, with a range of 150km, has also been built.