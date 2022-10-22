NEWS

Erdogan claims ‘not convincing anyone,’ Greece says

Commenting on the tense climate in Greek-Turkish relations, government spokesman Giannis Oikonomou said that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is “not convincing anyone.”

“No matter how hard Erdogan and the Turkish leadership tries and insists – with myths, with fabrications, with propaganda, with threats – to create impressions, to panic us, to terrorize us, reality is what it is and is stubbornly resisting,” he told Skai TV on Saturday.

“His positions are not convincing anyone in the world; everyone understands that his claims are unsubstantiated and untrue,” he added, noting that thanks to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Greece “is ready to respond effectively to any challenge,” he said.

His remarks were preceded by a tacit threat from the Turkish leader on Friday, who claimed that his country’s test-launch of a ballistic missile on Tuesday was “a message.”

