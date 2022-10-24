NEWS

Varoufakis’ MeRA25 party loses another MP

An MP from MeRA25, the left-wing party of former finance minister Yanis Varoufakis, announced on Monday she was leaving its parliamentary group.

Fotini Bakadima, who represents the second constituency of Piraeus, said she would continue to sit in Parliament as an independent MP.

Her decision brings to three the number of lawmakers MeRA25 has lost since the 2019 election. The party is now down to six deputies. A minimum of six MPs is needed to form a parliamentary group.

Responding to her decision, the party issued a statement saying that Bakadima “has chosen to abstain from the battles… at a time when MeRa25 is under an all-out attack from the oligarchs.”

