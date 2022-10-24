AEGEAN announces Ioannina-Tel Aviv route

The northwestern city of Ioannina and the Israeli city of Tel Aviv will be connected by two weekly flights starting next May, the country’s largest carrier AEGEAN announced on Monday.

The route between the two cities will operate every Wednesday and Saturday, on one of AEGEAN’s new A320neo aircraft.

The connection is expected to run until the end of the summer season in October.

“We know that we have high traffic from Israel and we believe that the direct flight will increase the number of visitors. We will do our best to support this project,” said Ioannina Mayor Moses Elisaf, adding that the municipality would immediately proceed with an online campaign to promote tourism in the area. [ERT]