Man comes forward in child prostitution case, admits to online chats

A 54-year-old man became the latest suspect on Tuesday to turn himself in to the authorities investigating the forced prostitution of a 12-year-old Athens girl.

According to reports, the suspect admitted to engaging in a series of chats via an online “dating” app with the girl, or with someone pretending to be her.

Investigators still need to ascertain whether these conversations were leading up to an encounter with the victim, who was allegedly pimped by her mother’s employer – at whose store in the central Athens neighborhood of Kolonos she also occasionally helped out – and forced into having sex with dozens of men.

The 54-year-old man, who is among at least six people who have come forward and admitted to having contacts with the victim, was released pending further inquiry.