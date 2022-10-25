Man, 28, turns himself in for deadly hit-and-run

A 28-year-old man turned himself in to the police in Imathia, northern Greece, on Tuesday morning and confessed to killing a 15-year-old girl in a hit-and-run in the village of Paleochora on Friday night, the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA) has reported.

Appearing at the local police headquarters with his lawyer, the man reportedly confessed to running into the teenager as she was walking along the side of a road with her brother, sister and mother.

The mother, 37, is in critical condition, while the sister, 11, is being treated for multiple injuries, mainly to her legs.

The man faces charges of negligent manslaughter and multiple counts of causing grievous bodily harm, as well as for abandoning his victims. He was released from custody because the 48-hour limit had expired on the initial warrant for his arrest.

Witnesses reportedly told investigators that the 28-year-old had been seen speeding through the village in his father’s car and then ran off on foot after hitting the family.

The 15-year-old’s brother, who was not injured, confirmed the reports, saying that the driver was going so fast, he saw his sister being ejected into the air and landing in an adjacent field, 30 meters away.

The 28-year-old’s surrender comes after unknown assailants fired several rifle shots against his house in the early hours of Monday. No one was injured in the incident, as the house was empty at the time.